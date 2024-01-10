American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $246,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in American Express by 11.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

