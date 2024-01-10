American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Lowered by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AFG opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.77.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.