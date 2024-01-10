Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

