Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. 563,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,766. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.