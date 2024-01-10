Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

