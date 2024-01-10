Analysts Offer Predictions for J.Jill, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.85 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

J.Jill Price Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. J.Jill has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $263.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

