Analysts Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

KYMR stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 136.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 426,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

