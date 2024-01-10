Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $55.25

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

