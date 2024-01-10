Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $55.25

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
