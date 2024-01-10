Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Price Target at $23.43

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 960,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

