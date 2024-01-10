Analysts Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Target Price at $7.60

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
