Analysts Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Target Price at $7.60

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,858 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $48,169.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

