Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Price Target at £100.44

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($128.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.47) to £105 ($133.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($130.02) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.47) to £104 ($132.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.23 ($130.31), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,588,068.68). 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,057 ($115.45) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,140 ($91.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,438 ($120.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,909.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,478.54. The stock has a market cap of £47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,454.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

