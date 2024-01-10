Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $98.08

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.08.
ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.2 %
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.83.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.