Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $192.27

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Repligen by 56.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

