Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $192.27

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

