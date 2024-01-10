Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.12. 1,494,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,451. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.15 and a 200 day moving average of $433.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

