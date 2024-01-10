Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,044,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.