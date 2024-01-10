Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.65. The stock had a trading volume of 420,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

