Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,237. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

