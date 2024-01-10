Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

