Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Stolper Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,945,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

