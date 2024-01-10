Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.