Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,849,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,826. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

