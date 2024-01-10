Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.72. 412,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

