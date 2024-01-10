Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $649,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.42. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

