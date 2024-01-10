Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.17. The company had a trading volume of 990,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,686. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

