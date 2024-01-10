Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $589.58. The company had a trading volume of 493,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,774. The company has a market capitalization of $268.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.86 and a 200-day moving average of $550.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

