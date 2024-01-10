Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 206,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 31,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. 5,131,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

