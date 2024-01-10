Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 892,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

