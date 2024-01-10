Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,013,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $872,986,000 after buying an additional 741,441 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $13,721,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

