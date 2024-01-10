Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $791.35. 146,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,114. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $745.60 and a 200 day moving average of $703.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

