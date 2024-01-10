Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,919 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,958,063. The company has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

