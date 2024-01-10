Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.64. 529,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $616.89 and a 200-day moving average of $575.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

