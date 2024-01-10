Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 6.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 121,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 430,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

