Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of BUD opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

