Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 5.1%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.31. 101,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 178,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,894,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

