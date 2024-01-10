Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.53

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.53 and last traded at $96.20, with a volume of 165657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

