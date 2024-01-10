Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 517,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Applied Materials by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 174,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 135,997 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $149.24. 1,264,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.09 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

