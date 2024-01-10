Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 354.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,997 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

