Arabella Cecil Buys 3,253 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,074.68 ($6,468.68).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

Odyssean Investment Trust stock remained flat at GBX 157 ($2.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,390. Odyssean Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,925.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.96.

