Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

