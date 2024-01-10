Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.60 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.2% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 206,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

