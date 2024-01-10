Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 16 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

EQIX opened at $798.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $793.61 and a 200-day moving average of $773.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

