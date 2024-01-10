Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 800 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTR opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,827.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

