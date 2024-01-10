Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 169 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

