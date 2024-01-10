Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day moving average is $280.14. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

