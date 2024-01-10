Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

LMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.16. 145,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,005. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

