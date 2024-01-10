Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.78. 2,167,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,626. The company has a market capitalization of $432.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.