Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.9% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 517,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 174,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 135,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,551. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.09 and a 12-month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

