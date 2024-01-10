Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 218 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,077.84. 501,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,445. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $504.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,008.13 and a 200-day moving average of $914.58.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

