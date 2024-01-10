Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 4,237 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.